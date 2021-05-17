How businesses can get more out of social media

Social media has changed the world in myriad ways, and that impact is likely to grow in coming years. In its report titled "Social Media Trends to Watch in 2017," the firm GlobalWebIndex found that nearly 60% of users of the popular smartphone instant messaging app WhatsApp used the app more than once per day. The same report revealed that more than 55% of Facebook users took to the popular social networking site more than once per day.
Such figures illustrate the role that social media plays in the average person's life while suggesting that the influence of social media remains considerable. Business owners know that thriving in the 21st century and beyond requires the utilization of social media to connect with prospective customers and promote products, though the ever-changing nature of social media can make it difficult for business owners to stay abreast of the latest trends. The following are a handful of ideas business owners can consider as they look to get more out of their social media presence.
Periodically reassess your social media presence
A platform that's popular today might be outdated tomorrow, such is the nature of social media. Business owners should make a point of periodically reassessing their social media presence to ensure they're still connecting with existing customers and enticing new customers. Follow social media trends and be sure to create profiles on new platforms that you feel can help your business grow. In addition, make sure each of your social media profiles reflects where your business is today.
Determine what's working
Just because there's a new social media platform seemingly every day does not mean you need to create a new profile each day. If your business has a presence on various platforms, examine the performance of each platform, focusing on those that seem to be doing your business the most good.
Keep your message fresh
Even your most devoted followers will grow tired of your message if it stays the same for months on end. Create social media campaigns that routinely engage your followers so they're excited to see your updates and get involved with your business. In addition, present your campaigns differently on each platform to make the most of each platform's particular capabilities.
Express your appreciation to your followers
Social media is, by definition, social, so don't forget to be sociable and thank your followers when they like a post or retweet a promotion. In addition, don't hesitate to share a follower's content if you find it valuable and insightful. Expressing your appreciation is a great way to build a loyal customer base, and such expressions of gratitude take just a few seconds.
Social media has changed the way the world operates, and businesses can utilize social media's vast influence to build a loyal customer base.
— Metro Creative Connection
