One year ago, while writing a Kern Business Journal article about education and business working together, I chatted with Stuart Packard, superintendent of the Buttonwillow School District. Packard was anxious to invite business people into his classrooms and I knew from surveys and conversations that many local women working in STEM careers (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) were anxious to positively impact young girls.
Conversation led to action, and we sketched out a program that would partner female STEM professionals with girls in Buttonwillow. KEDF would recruit the mentors; Packard and his team would provide the students. Soon, the Buttonwillow Girls STEM Mentoring Project was launched — and it’s been a flurry of activity ever since!
Our goal is to nurture young girls’ self-esteem and confidence while introducing them to education and STEM jobs (especially local careers) they might never have considered otherwise.
More students stay in school when they have a mentor
Students with a mentor have better school attendance and participation, according to the National Mentoring Partnership, and they are 55 percent more likely to enroll in college than their peers. Studies also show that girls are more likely to develop sustained interest in STEM when they participate in extracurricular STEM activities and when their friends are also participants.
“I want to help but my schedule is crazy”
Many of the women interested in mentoring knew their busy work schedules would sometimes make it hard to attend every activity. They wanted to participate, but they didn’t want to let the girls down when they couldn’t make it to an event. Ultimately, we created small groups of mentors that were each teamed with a small group of girls in order to ensure that girls would always have at least one of their mentors present.
We started the program with a pool of 50 mentors, more than twice the number we were seeking!
Parent support and trust is critical
Approximately 50 girls in the grades four through seven were selected, but we needed to gain permission and — equally critical — the trust and support of the girls’ parents. Families were gathered on campus, along with a group of mentors, so we could introduce the program to the parents. After an evening of questions and answers (and cookies, of course) every student’s parent said “yes!”
Breaking the ice
The girls arrived at the first gathering event dressed to impress. Some were quiet and shy, while others were more gregarious. They enjoyed a game that included hopping from one hula hoop to the next with their new mentors, one of whom was still wearing her fire-retardant clothing and boots, left over from her day’s work as a facility engineer for Chevron.
Time together and an “out of this world” lineup build bonds between women and girls
The first off-campus activity brought the sixth-graders to CSUB to hear from NASA astronaut Jose Hernandez. He grew up working in the agricultural fields of California then achieved his lifelong goal of becoming an astronaut.
In November, all 50 girls and a dozen mentors travelled to the Santa Barbara Zoo. After two female zoo employees talked about their own education paths and career choices, we had a quick lunch then explored the zoo. The day ended with a quick stop at the beach — a novelty for many of the girls.
At our holiday party, students and mentors received a Buttonwillow STEM Academy polo shirt and the girls were delighted when many of the mentors stayed for the school’s Winter Program.
The bonds between students and mentors are already growing strong. Many mentors send notes to their students between activities, and the girls will soon be doing the same, thanks to guidance from the Buttonwillow School District team.
What will 2019 hold? The agenda includes visits to local museums, etiquette training, on-campus STEM activities and more!
Cheryl Scott is the executive director of the Kern Economic Development Foundation.
