While the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, it has most definitely impacted life for all of us here in the San Joaquin Valley and the way we conduct business. As an essential public health agency, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s wants to remind businesses that services are still available despite the closure of our offices to the public. Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life for all valley residents through efficient, effective and entrepreneurial air quality management strategies and we continue to do so while also striving to maintain the health of our employees and the people we serve.
During these uncertain times, Kern County businesses are encouraged to take advantage of the robust grant programs offered by the Valley Air District. Staff is available by phone and email and key funding information is available on our website at www.valleyair.org/grants. Here are a few of the opportunities available to Valley businesses and public agencies:
Public Benefit Grants Program
This program was developed and designed to meet the needs and challenges faced by valley public institutions by providing funds toward a wide variety of clean-air, public-benefit projects that will provide a direct benefit to Kern County residents. Currently, the program provides up to $20,000 for the purchase of a new alternative fuel vehicle, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid, natural gas or fuel cell.
Clean Green Yard Machines: Commercial
Commercial lawn businesses can also benefit from this program, which was originally only available to valley residents. It’s a voucher program that offers up to $25,000 annually per applicant to purchase eligible electric landscape maintenance equipment.
Truck Replacement and Tractor Replacement Programs
Businesses that operate heavy-duty diesel trucks or tractors may be eligible to receive funds for cleaner replacement trucks/tractor or for the expansion of their fleets.
Charge Up!
Public agencies, businesses and property owners of multiunit dwellings (i.e., apartment complexes, condominiums, etc.) can receive funding to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers. These chargers will support existing EV owners and encourage the growth of clean technology in Kern County.
To obtain more information about any of the mentioned grants or to see the funding amounts for each program, visit www.valleyair.org/grants or call 559-230-5800 to speak to a representative.
Cassandra Melching is an outreach and communications representative with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.
