The pandemic of 2020 severely impacted the travel industry worldwide. But Bakersfield-area hotels have been weathering the storm better than those statewide or across the nation.
Based upon an analysis conducted by Visit Bakersfield of two key performance indicators over the fourth quarter of 2020, those year-over-year measures for Bakersfield hotels have declined less than those at the state and national levels.
Occupancy rates
A hotel’s occupancy rate is calculated as the number of hotel room nights sold divided by the number of hotel room nights available. It is a key performance indicator, or KPI, that reflects how well local hotel rooms are being filled. This year-over-year, or YOY, analysis looks at how occupancy rates in Q4 compare with the same period last year.
As shown in the first chart, the dotted line represents Q4 occupancy rates in 2019. The three solid lines show how “underwater” hotels were in Bakersfield, statewide and nationally, respectively, compared with the preceding year shown as the dotted line.
For most of Q4, occupancy levels for Bakersfield hotels were less underwater than those at the state or national levels. It was only at the end of the quarter in mid-December that both Bakersfield and California YOY figures dropped significantly: Bakersfield’s occupancy rate declined about 37 percent YOY while the same measure statewide dipped 46 percent below 2019 levels.
These declines in YOY occupancy levels coincided with the state’s new stay-at-home order. About that same time, national occupancy levels began to climb significantly; that uptick may reflect the increase in holiday travel that occurred nationwide.
Data from Q1 of the new year will help clarify whether the rise in national YOY occupancy levels was tied to holiday travel or represented the start of industry-wide improvements. Next quarter’s data also should shed light on whether the mid-December declines at the local and state levels were a reflection of California’s stay-at-home order, presuming that order is lifted before the end of Q1.
Average daily rates
Visit Bakersfield also analyzed a second KPI known as Average Daily Rate, or ADR. ADR is calculated by dividing a hotel’s room revenue by the room nights sold.
Using the same YOY approach, Visit Bakersfield found that Bakersfield ADR was at or above last year’s levels for six different weeks during Q4, as shown in the second chart. This contrasts significantly with state and national ADR, which did not approach last year’s levels (again, the dotted line) at any time during Q4. Both state and national ADR saw significant upticks in YOY ratios for Thanksgiving week, but then returned to previous levels before rising again toward the end of December, coinciding with increased demand by holiday travelers.
Bakersfield, state and national figures
Why have Bakersfield hotels fared better than either the state or national markets in Q4 YOY occupancy rates and ADR? While supporting data are sparse, there are two possible explanations. First, feedback from travel experts suggests that the reduction in travel most heavily impacts luxury properties, resort communities and those that rely heavily upon conventions and business travel, including hotels around airports.
At the other end, smaller communities and those along major transportation corridors were expected to be less affected, because products still need to get to market and some people still need to travel. Bakersfield would fit into the last category.
Second, the state and national figures reflect all properties within their respective markets. Because state and national markets include luxury, resort and business-reliant hotels, those impacted properties logically would tend to weigh down state and national averages. The Bakersfield market does not have those types of hotel properties so, intuitively, its declines would be less severe.
Impacts on local government
In addition to providing hotels with key information about their respective properties, occupancy rate and ADR information helps local governments with their revenue projections. For example, the city of Bakersfield assesses a 12 percent “bed tax” on each room night sold within the city limits (Kern County charges 6 percent for hotels in the unincorporated areas). That bed tax revenue is determined by both the number of room nights sold and the rate that hotels sell those room nights. When the number of room nights sold swings up or down significantly, or when the rate charged for those rooms changes dramatically, bed tax estimates can be affected.
The future
Over the past few months, six Bakersfield hotel properties have closed for various reasons: the economy, conversions to long-term housing or rebranding. All told, 777 hotel rooms have been taken out of inventory. On the other side of the ledger, one new hotel opened in November 2020: the 125-room Residence Inn by Marriott at 8312 Espresso Drive. In addition, the former Hotel Rosedale at 2400 Camino Del Rio Court is undergoing rebranding and is expected to reopen as an Hourglass Hotel, returning another 165 rooms to Bakersfield’s hotel room inventory.
In recent years, plans for four new hotel properties have been submitted to city staff. Together, those planned projects represent 405 potential new rooms. According to City Planning, as of mid-January 2021, no progress on any of the four proposed projects has been made by their respective developers.
David Lyman, Ph.D., is manager of Visit Bakersfield. He frequently monitors, compiles and analyzes various data about the local economy. He and his crew help visitors from throughout the world spend their money and find The Sound of Something Better in California’s ninth largest city. They are available toll-free (866) 425-7353 or at Info@VisitBakersfield.com.
