Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, Adventist Health Bakersfield was named a Top Hospital by The Leapfrog Group for the first time, making Adventist Health Bakersfield the only Top Hospital in Kern County.
Announced Dec. 10, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent hospital watchdog organization.
The Top Hospital Award comes following the medical center’s “A” Hospital Safety Grade for the third consecutive time, also from the Leapfrog Group, and also an exclusive record among health care facilities in Kern County.
“What a tremendous honor to be one of six hospitals in our state and the only in Kern County to receive this Top Hospital award. Every day, our staff comes ready to provide high-quality, compassionate care that exemplifies our mission of inspiring our community to live life marked by health, wholeness and hope,” said Sharlet Briggs, Adventist Health Bakersfield president. “I’m extremely proud of our Top Hospital recognition and our third A grade that truly illustrates our commitment to providing the best health care available in Kern County.”
Among thousands of hospitals in the country, Adventist Health Bakersfield received a Top General Hospital distinction, recognized nationally alongside 13 Top Children’s Hospitals, 35 Top General Hospitals, 17 Top Rural Hospitals and 53 Top Teaching Hospitals.
Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital methodology.
“Being acknowledged as a Top Hospital is an incredible feat achieved by less than 6 percent of eligible hospitals nationwide,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “With this honor, Adventist Health Bakersfield has established its commitment to safer and higher quality care. Providing this level of care to patients in Bakersfield requires motivation and drive from every team member. I congratulate the board, staff and clinicians, whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must submit a Leapfrog Hospital Survey and achieve highest performance in its category. The selection of Top Hospitals 2018 is based on surveys from nearly 1,900 hospitals. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2018 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
Beatris Espericueta Sanders is the president of the Philanthropy Foundation at Adventist Health Bakersfield/ Tehachapi Valley.
