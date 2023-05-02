KDACC preparing grant recipients for next steps

On Monday, the KDA Creative Corps awarded $3.4 million in arts grants. But that was the easy part. Now it’s time to really get to work.
Last August, the group, which is overseen by Kern Dance Alliance, received $4.2 million in state funds to bring arts projects to the Central Valley and Eastern Sierra region.
This week's regranting to 20 recipients — 14 organizations and six individuals — starts the process that will involve implementation of the projects as well as the equally valuable data collection for the state.
"From now until December 2024, we’re a data-mining organization," said Andrea Hansen, KDACC program director. "We now start to collect all the data on the recipients' programs."
That data will help support the case KDACC wants to make that the state should renew the program during the next budget cycle.
KDACC is one of 13 organizations included in the California Creative Corps, a pilot program of the California Arts Council intended to provide funds to arts and social service organizations, individual artists, and cultural workers in the state.
Despite a likely $25 billion state deficit, Hansen said she and her team are still ready to make the case for the program that will be a jobs creator for the Central Valley.
On May 15, state officials along with the KDACC team and grant recipients will meet via Zoom to discuss the required data check-ins, one this summer and another in the fall, to make sure project implementation is on track.
Recipients will also need to finalize all necessary paperwork to gain access to the funding.
Once the ball is rolling there, KDACC will also be able to promote ongoing work for these local groups and individuals.
Hansen said, "Next we go into a major marketing campaign and we put their projects on blast with storytelling."
Approved projects were required to address one or more focus areas including public awareness related to water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, and emergency preparedness, relief and recovery; public health awareness messages to stop the spread of COVID-19; civic engagement; and social justice and community engagement.
Those projects were also required to engage with communities that fall within the "lowest quartile" of the California Healthy Places Index, a data and policy platform that explores community conditions that impact life expectancy.
Of the 20 grant recipients, 11 will directly work in Kern County: Arts Council of Kern, Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, Dance Camera West, Dolores Huerta Foundation, Garden Pathways, Kern River Valley Art Association, Outsiders Nation and individuals Amber Patee Adams, Dianna Heppe and Valerie Anglen.
Along with supporting these state-funded projects, the Kern Dance Alliance team must continue fundraising for its own community programs like ADAPTIdance, the county’s only curriculum-based adaptive dance program with the League of Dreams; and Books in Motion, a partnership with the Kern County Library and Kern Literacy Council to provide early readers with a dance interpretation of a book followed by a dance or craft project.
Hansen said despite working hard to get the word out that the local dance nonprofit and the pilot program some staff oversee are separate entities — with separate funding — there is still some confusion in the community.
"We lost two (local) grants because of it," said Hansen, who notes she's written 12 grant applications in the last month for KDA while also preparing for the KDACC announcement.
"I'm explicit in my grant applications. We have to continue to fund-raise for our programs. It’s a very difficult place to be in to have some think we’re swimming in funds. For programs like ADAPIdance and Books in Motion, we rely on the community.
"We brought the millions in and sent the millions out (through KDACC). We (KDA) still need funding."
Visit kdacreativecorps.org for more information about the projects.