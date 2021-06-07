KCSO to host Community Academy for Kern residents

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a Community Academy to county residents.
According to a news release from the KCSO, the 11-week academy is part of the department’s ongoing effort to build community partnerships and improve law enforcement efforts.
The academy will be free and informational, and will not provide certification to work in a detentions or patrol setting. The goal is to introduce community members to the Sheriff’s Office, its procedures and the Kern County criminal justice system, according to the news release.
The academy will cover topics such as history of the KCSO, what it takes to become a deputy sheriff, use of force and laws of arrest, patrol procedures, gang investigations, air support operations, narcotics investigations, jail operations, and volunteer services.
The class will be taught by Sheriff’s Office personnel and participants will have an opportunity to ride along with a deputy sheriff on patrol and experience police work from an entirely new perspective.
The next Community Academy is scheduled for Aug. 3, the news release stated. Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kern Regional Training Center, 962 Norris Road.
To qualify for the academy, applicants must:
• Be a resident of or work in Kern County
• Pass a criminal background check, including a fingerprint check
• Be at least 21 years old, or 18 years old and enrolled in college courses.
Those interested in applying can call 661-868-1682 or email communityacademy@kernsheriff.org. Application deadline for the next academy is July 1, 2021.
Applications can be found online at kernsheriff.org and at the Regional Training Center.
All applications must be turned in at 962 Norris Road in person. Valid identification is required.