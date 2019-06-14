The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in multiple thefts in the Maricopa area.
The suspect is shown in the photo provided by KCSO.
KCSO is asking anyone with information to call 861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.