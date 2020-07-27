The Kern County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in locating 70-year-old Gerald Burton.
Burton was originally missing from the Lake Isabella area, but has possibly been seen in Bakersfield recently, KCSO said in a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.
