The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for community assistance in identifying a man who was last seen in Bakersfield on July 27.
Nathan Killcrece, 27, of Fontana, was last seen at about 3:30 a.m. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a Marilyn Monroe tattoo on his left forearm. It is unknown what Killcrece was wearing other than a black hat with USC lettering on it.
Anyone with information is urged to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
