The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a string of thefts that have occurred in Wasco.
According to a KCSO news release, investigating deputies were patrolling a new residential construction area near Escondido Avenue and San Francisco Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday when they located an unoccupied vehicle loaded with tools and construction material.
Deputies then saw an unidentified person run from the area. The person was not located, the KCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.