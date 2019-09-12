In July of 1980, a woman's body was found in an orchard in Delano — and she has never been identified. Decades later, she is still known as a Jane Doe to law enforcement officials.
That's according to Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who spoke at a press conference Thursday morning about a missing persons event being held Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools building at 2000 K Street. The event, called Missing in California, will work to connect families with law enforcement to bring missing persons back home and to provide closure to families of those who remain unidentified, according to KCSO.
Forensic professionals will be at the event to gather DNA from family members. Detectives will also be available to discuss missing person cases and gather information about disappearances. Those who attend will be able to file a missing person report and receive support from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Youngblood said.
If someone has a missing loved one, KCSO says to bring ID photos of the missing person; two of the missing person's closely-related family members from the mother's side for DNA cheek swabs; and X-rays, dental or medical records, or other identifying documents.
This information will be sent to the U.S. Department of Justice to further aid in the identification process, particularly if remains have been found and unidentified, Youngblood said.
"We in law enforcement and the coroner's office know there are a lot of people who went missing and can't be found or haven't been found," Youngblood said. "We also know that there's technology available today that wasn't available 20 years ago, and we're going to try and use that technology to identify missing persons and people who who weren't identifiable before," he added, referencing DNA-matching websites and programs.
Youngblood referenced the Bakersfield 3 — Baylee Despot, Micah Holsonbake and James Kulstad — all of whom have been missing or dead since 2018. Law enforcement has said Despot’s case is connected to the homicide of James Kulstad, who died in a drive-by shooting in April 2018, as well as Micah Holsonbake, who went missing in March 2018, and is now presumed dead after his arm was found in the Kern River last year.
Dawn Ratliff, KCSO Coroner Division Chief, also encouraged people who have lost loved ones in the Kern River who have not yet been rescued or identified to attend.
