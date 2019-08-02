The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested an Oildale man Thursday after deputies say they found methamphetamine, heroin, a loaded gun and ammunition in his car.
Frank Fields, 57, was arrested on suspicion of multiple possession of narcotics violations as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was also arrested on a felony arrest warrant, KCSO said.
KCSO deputies pulled Fields over to conduct a traffic stop Thursday in the 1100 block of Olive Drive in Oildale. Deputies discovered Fields had an active felony arrest warrant, and he was also allegedly carrying a lot of money and possible methamphetamine.
KCSO deputies conducted a search of Fields' car, during which they located 107.4 grams of methamphetamine, 33.4 grams of heroin, and $3,972. A stolen, loaded Smith & Wesson revolver with live ammunition was also recovered.
Fields was booked into the Kern County jail and is being held on $172,635 bond.
