The Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Barstow on Tuesday who has been wanted for his alleged connection to an April 2018 murder in Rosamond.
KCSO received information that the suspect, Esteban Briseno, 27, was possibly in Barstow. With the assistance of the Barstow Police Department, Briseno was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. He remains in custody at the Kern County Jail pending court proceedings.
On April 14, 2018, KCSO began to investigate the death of Kyle Ramirez, 31, in Rosamond. Deputies found Ramirez with signs of trauma, dead inside his residence, at the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.
Jaime Briseno Perez was arrested at the scene and formally charged with murder. He is in custody at the Kern County Jail and is being held on $1 million bail pending court proceedings.
