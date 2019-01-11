The Kern County Probation Department arrested three people this week during probation searches.
The department said that on Wednesday, officers found Filiablert Lopez and Edgar Nunez in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of 1st Street in McFarland. When the vehicle was searched, officers found a concealed .380-caliber handgun that was unregistered.
Nunez, who was on felony probation, were both subsequently arrested on suspicion of firearms-related offenses.
On Wednesday, officers also conducted a probation search in the 200 block of San Lucas St. in McFarland. Officers found a 12-gauge shotgun and 9mm carbine rifle along with 100 rounds of ammunition.
A juvenile on probation was arrested for violating probation.
