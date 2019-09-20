When Stockdale High star Evan Burkhart tore his ACL during an offseason clinic in Los Angeles in June, many questions suddenly arose for who would take over at quarterback for the Mustangs in 2019.
Enter junior Jack Kaiser, who has flourished in his sudden role.
Friday night was his coming out party, as Kaiser threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns as host Stockdale held off a late Fresno-Sunnyside rally for a 29-20 win.
“He’s only getting better,” said Stockdale head coach Brett Shelton. “He understands the offense completely, it’s like having another coach on the field. He’s maturing more and more every week.”
Kaiser, who was also a standout on special teams with an extra point and some key punts that flipped the field for Stockdale (3-2), may have been under the radar, but the rest of the team gave him a lot to work with. Two of Kaiser’s touchdown throws were to Jeremiah Gradowitz, who caught 19- and 15-yarders in the corner of the end zone. Larry Brown scored on a 5-yarder as well.
Jaykub Jones led the way for Stockdale on the ground with 20 carries for 60 yards. Elijah Hudson added 11 carries for 30 yards, but it was his two sacks and one forced fumble on defense that opened up the game for the Mustangs.
“Our defensive line has been violent and has been doing really well the past three weeks. They have been doing an excellent job when it comes to the run game, getting pressure on the quarterback,” said Shelton. “We can do a lot of fun things with Hudson around… he’s an animal.”
Stockdale ended up with five sacks and forced three turnovers, the first of which was the forced fumble by Hudson that led to a 45-yard scoop and score by Miles Anthony which opened up an early 16-0 lead.
Fresno-Sunnyside (1-4) receiver Haison Vang had three touchdown grabs of 43, 26 and 25 yards, the latter two in the second half during the Wildcats’ rally, which also included a safety.
“We have to clean it up,” said Shelton regarding Fresno-Sunnyside’s near comeback in the second half. “Our focus this week was to finish and we didn’t see that. Our fourth quarter, we have to fix that because our league is vicious and if we take a quarter off, it’s going to be a lopsided score.”
Stockdale has concluded its non-league slate and will have a bye week before opening up SWYL play on Oct. 4 at BHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.