Jury deliberations will restart in the Leslie Chance murder trial after a juror was dismissed Monday due to "hardship" and replaced with an alternate juror, according to Kristin Davis, public information officer for Kern County Superior Court.
Deliberations, which began Thursday, will be restarted due to the change, Davis said.
Chance, a former elementary school principal, is accused of the first-degree murder of her husband, Todd Chance, in 2013. Prosecutors allege that she drove to a remote location, shot him and left his car in a bad neighborhood, hoping it would be stolen. Chance's attorney, Tony Lidgett, has argued that Todd Chance left the home alone that day and Chance was at home with their two daughters working on the computer.
