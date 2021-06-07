It's hot country sounds this summer for Justin Moore, Clay Walker show at Mechanics Bank Arena

Mechanics Bank Arena is ready for some honky-tonk fun this summer with Justin Moore and Clay Walker. The Aug. 12 performance with the country stars will be the first in the building in over 17 months.
Moore, an Arkansas native, hit it big in 2009 with his first country No. 1 with "Small Town USA," the breakout single off his self-titled debut. That record went platinum, as did its 2011 follow-up, "Outlaws Like Me," that produced another No. 1 single, "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away." Hot off the heels of his critically acclaimed third album, "Off The Beaten Path," the singer won the new artist of the year trophy at the ACM Awards in 2014.
The musician took it back to the traditional country sounds of Alan Jackson and George Strait with his new album "Late Nights and Longnecks," which features an all-star band with Grammy and CMA Award-winning guitar icon Brent Mason and ACM-winning pedal steel hero Paul Franklin among others.
Of the project, Moore said, "I've never worked with those guys before, but they've played on some of my favorite albums of all time. We thought it would be really cool to bring them in and record the whole thing at The Castle, this historic studio just south of Nashville where a lot of those legendary hit records were made. Not only did it result in my best album yet, it was also the most fun experience I've ever had recording."
Walker also has a record to promote: "Texas to Tennessee," his 12th studio album. Its single “Need A Bar Sometimes" has drawn almost 11 million on-demand streams and has nearly 6 million views for its official and lyric videos.
Since his debut in 1993, Walker has had four platinum albums, 31 charted singles and 11 No. 1 hits including “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman And This Man” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show at 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at axs.com.