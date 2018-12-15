When it comes to sandwiches, I'm a big proponent of bringing the meal together with some sides. City Sandwich has the best potato salad in town (come at me, bro) and pair that with a shooter of chili and garlic cheese toast and you're set. Likewise with Sequoia Sandwich: a grilled cheese is great with a side of its macaroni salad, decked out with crunchy bits of celery and onion.
If we're talking a barbecue option, then I'm headed to Prime Time BBQ, Meats & Deli on 20th Street. Thursday is the best when the Cali cheesesteak is on special but the other options, including tri-tip, pulled pork or deep pit sandwiches, are also intriguing.
For $10, you get the special along with a bag of chips and a fountain drink. The beverage is a definite treat since Prime Time has Stubborn Soda on tap. The line from PepsiCo features flavors like agave vanilla cream soda, lemon berry acai and black cherry with tarragon.
My usual order is the cheesesteak, which piles on sauteed onions and green peppers as well as cheese. I pair that with either a cream soda or black cherry Stubborn Soda and a bag of cracked pepper and sea salt Dirty Chips. That flavor is key to the equation because of the final side: a half-pint of chili. That heady mix of tomatoes, spices, sausage and other bit of barbecued meats with the occasional peppers is a flavor sensation. And it serves as a gussied up au jus for dipping the sandwich as well as the chips.
No doubt this is a big lunch, but I usually eat half the sandwich and save the rest for dinner. Sometimes a different side gets thrown in to further help stretch to two meals. The fried pickles are a treat if I'm feeling my sodium levels are low (ha!), and the mac and cheese with hot links is great as a side or on its own.
Another reason to stop into Prime Time is being able to pick up a few groceries along with lunch. There's Bakers Outpost and Pyrenees bread on racks and Gino's Gelato and Rosa Brothers ice cream in the cold case. The meat counter offers Harris Ranch and Santa Carota beef along with seasoned meats and house-made sausages ready for the fire.
Stefani Dias, The Californian's features editor, has been with the TBC Media family for 18 years.
