National Student-Athlete Day is just around the corner. The annual event, traditionally celebrated on April 6, will feel a bit different this upcoming Monday.
With all of Cal State Bakersfield student-athletes cooped up and sheltered at home, the Roadrunners are dealing with the troubles at hand with the best attitude possible.
Our `Runners will not be practicing, competing, studying film or lifting weights on this National Student-Athlete Day, but we did not want to miss out on the chance to highlight our amazing student-athletes.
Many of them have overcome improbable odds – being the first in their family to go to college or recovering from potentially career-ending injuries – and they have amazing stories to tell about their lives as student-athletes. We thought there was no better way to share the lessons they have learned and the memories they have made than to let our `Runners tell you themselves:
“Being a student-athlete to me means having belief; belief that I can do anything I set my mind to. One of the biggest learning lessons that I have taken from this journey is to not only believe in myself, but to have confidence in everything I do.”
— Julianne Finch, women’s track and field, pole vault
“Being a student-athlete means we get to wear our school's name on our chest and represent the university by doing what we love to do, on and off the field. We've worked hard to get to this position and the pride I feel stepping onto the field on game day is worth every ounce of sweat.”
– Daniel Carrizosa, baseball infielder/pitcher
“My favorite memory on the sand this season was winning our first game as a partnership with Hayley McCluskey. We were in our third set and the score was against us at 14-11. We battled for every point and ended up winning 16-14. This was the first time Hayley and I realized how much fight we had in us as a pair.”
– Hannah Manzanares, volleyball/beach volleyball
“Here at CSUB, we have the opportunity to win championships while competing at the highest level in the sport we love. I'm so lucky to have teammates from around the world, who grew up in different cultures and will now be my friends for life. We also have the opportunity to gain an education, which we would not be able to achieve if it weren't for being a student-athlete.”
– Harry Downing, men’s soccer defender
“Being a student-athlete at CSUB has given me more opportunity than I ever could have imagined. Continuing the sport that I love at the Division I level has not only made me a better swimmer, but a better person. I've learned the importance of resiliency, diversity and teamwork and the power those traits can have when combined together. My time at CSUB has been nothing short of life-changing. This university has given me the confidence to move on to the next stage of my life.”
– Jayssie Haynes, Women’s swim & dive freestyle/individual medley
