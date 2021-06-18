If your dad deserves the best, treat him to a deal

In addition to the Father's Day offerings we've already shared, here are a few more that those wanting to celebrate can still take advantage of by Sunday.
Baker's Outpost (3310 Truxtun Ave. Suite 160): The shop is offering a couple of options for dads who enjoy good food. The Father's Day Brunch Box ($85) includes a fresh loaf of sourdough, Montreal smoked meat, smoked blue cheese, German potato salad, deviled eggs, zucchini pickles, house-made grainy mustard and fruit compote. The "I Really Love My Dad" Gift Box ($150) comes with jalapeño cheddar sourdough, house-made grainy mustard, beef jerky from Redhouse Beef, Dick Taylor Chocolates whiskey chocolate bar, whiskey sea salt from Vancouver Island Sea Salt, a bag of Spearhead Coffee Roasters coffee and a hand-crafted utility knife from Opinel. Baker's Outpost will also sell the French knives separately. Get your box orders in by Friday by emailing orders@bakersoutpost.com or visit the shop to out together your own selection.
Bako Box: Kami Paulsen's locally curated gift box business has something for the dads out there. The box ($60) comes with That Beard Stuff beard oil and balm, a Von Wieting Co. travel candle and soap in a patchouli and peppermint scent and a T-shirt from All American Barber Shop. Order through direct message to BakoBox's Facebook (facebook.com/thebakobox) or Instagram (@bakobox) for a Saturday delivery.
Dorner Family Vineyard (18274 Old Ranch Road in Tehachapi): Open noon to 7 p.m. on Father's Day, the vineyard will have a monthly painting class from 1 to 4 p.m. (choice of "Gone Fishing" or past holiday themes), live music from 1 to 5 p.m., pizza (8-inch personal pies in cheese, pepperoni, sausage or meat lovers) from 1 to 6 p.m. and sangria and gelato from 1 to 7 p.m. There are 26 varieties of wine offered at the vineyard. Reservations must be made for the class ($32, includes glass of wine) at dornerfamilyvineyard.com.
Dunkin': Treat Dad to breakfast and a free half-dozen doughnuts by ordering through Grubhub. On Saturday and Sunday, customers can receive the free doughnuts with orders of $12 or more made via the food delivery service.
Firehouse Subs (3700 California Ave., Suite 300; 5602 Dennis McCarthy Drive #A in Lebec at Tejon Ranch): On Father's Day, purchase a medium or large sub, chips and a drink and get another medium sub for free.
Olive Garden (1701 New Stine Road): Treat Dad to menu favorites to go with family-size pans of fettuccine Alfredo, chicken Parmesan and more (starting at $34.99), or a family bundle with one large pan of classic lasagna, jumbo house salad and breadsticks (starting at $49.99). Make your meal complete by adding a bottle of wine, starting at $15. Order at OliveGarden.com.
Red House BBQ (426 E Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi): The restaurant will be hosting its weekend seafood boil as well as beer specials. Staff will also be out at Triassic Vineyards (24627 Cummings Valley Road, Tehachapi) on Sunday with a food booth grilling up Santa Maria tri-tip and chicken as well as serving Japanese ceviche with shrimp and lobster.
Sorella Ristorante Italiano: The longtime Italian restaurant is hosting a giveaway on its Instagram page (@sorella_ristoranteitaliano) for a steak dinner for two. To enter, follow Sorella's account, like the giveaway post and tag fellow Sorella lovers in the comments. Share the post to your IG story and tag Sorella for another entry. The offer is for food only, no alcohol, and must be redeemed as a dine-in meal with reservations.
Rio Bravo Country Club (15200 Casa Club Drive): For the dads who like to golf, Rio Bravo is hosting a Father's Day 18-hole scramble with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and tri-tip lunch at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $20. You can also buy a gift certificate for two rounds of golf and receive two more for free. Call 871-4653 for more details.
And if you're in the market for gift cards, here are some more options courtesy of offers.com:
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Until June 20, buy $50 in e-gift cards at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse for dad and get a $10 bonus card valid from June 21 through July 11.
California Pizza Kitchen: Through June 30, purchase $50 in eGift Cards from California Pizza Kitchen and get a $10 eBonus Card.
IHOP: Purchase $25 or more in digital IHOP gift cards and get a $5 bonus card.
Pieology: Purchase a $25 gift card before June 30 and receive a $5 bonus card for future use at Pieology. Bonus cards are good through July 31.