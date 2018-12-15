I was prepared to tell readers which eateries, in my estimation, had the best Buffalo wings in these parts, but then I made the mistake of conducting an internet search for worthy candidates I might have missed.
Turns out I missed most of them. I knew Buffalo wings were on the verge of taking over the world but I had no idea it was fait accompli. In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings and Wingstop, the two national chains focusing on chicken wings that have taken up residence in Bakersfield in recent years, dozens of other restaurants, both chain and local, have added the item to their appetizer menus.
I'm sad to say two of my favorites are gone or soon will be. The Padre Hotel, in downtown Bakersfield, had some of the best: crispy outside, moist inside, with just the right amount of heat. And dry to the touch, which means you didn't end up with a greasy-brown Fu Manchu, stained fingers and a repulsed dinner date. But that recipe has been dumped in favor of a greasier off-menu version that does not measure up.
The other is Mexicali West, whose wings have some of the same desirable (to my tastes) characteristics. I know: Buffalo wings don't qualify as Mexican cuisine by any stretch, but that just speaks to their conquest of the human palate. Alas, Mexicali West is closing Dec. 31, having been sold to developers who have not disclosed their plans for the property, a choice spot located near the city's busiest intersection. And, double alas, the lovable original Mexicali, at 18th and R streets downtown, does not offer wings. Yet. Do you hear me, Sonny Cruz? (He's the manager; talk to him.)
Fortunately, downtown Bakersfield still has Goose Loonies, at 18th and Q streets, which offers a wings option for most every taste: eight sauces, including fiesta and roasted Greeks, and three serving sizes that'll set you back $6.99 (for six), $11.99 (for 12) or $19.99 (for 24). The ones I've tried are great. It only makes sense that Jim Katsantonis should have good Buffalo wings: He's Canadian and Buffalo, N.Y., where buffalo wings were invented in 1964, is practically in Canada.
Not every locally owned Mexican restaurant competently follows the lead of Mexicali West in the Buffalo wings department. I recently ventured into one such place in northwest Bakersfield and was served wings that seem to have been deep-fried into a brown-gray leather and topped unimaginably with something hot and red straight out of a bottle. You know who you are — or you'd better, soon.
I generally have an aversion to chains, but some of them have pretty good Buffalo wings. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse ranks high on my list (bone-in wings, $12.75; boneless $12.25), as does Outback Steakhouse, which markets itself with an Australian theme but is not above sampling the cuisine of other hemispheres. The Bakersfield restaurant's Kookaburra wings ($10.99) are pretty good.
Wingstop is top-notch if you're looking for a fast-food/take-out experience, but Buffalo Wild Wings, though it wins in terms of sheer flavor variety and number of big-screen TVs, gives me a headache. Their managers insist on blasting the volume on virtually every TV in the place, it seems, so you can't actually understand what's being said on any of them, much less what your companions might be trying to say. Also, their commercials are irritating.
That's my list. Pathetic, isn't it? I'll keep sampling. Suggestions welcome.
— Robert Price, a columnist at The Californian, has been part of the TBC Media family for 30 years.
