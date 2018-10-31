Trick-or-treaters mobbed the downtown headquarters of the Bakersfield Police Department Wednesday in what the agency called a surprisingly successful, first-year community outreach event.
With hundreds of people still standing in line an hour before the event's scheduled conclusion, and police running dangerously low on candy, a decision was made to call in extra goodies and extend the operation past 5 p.m. so no one was turned away empty-handed.
Inside, families were escorted through rooms decorated in themes, including a yellow-taped crime scene in the department's crime lab, a circus and a mad scientist's laboratory. While some department personnel carried out their regular duties in uniform, many others suited up in costumes to staff the event.
"We were wondering at some points whether it's going to be too much for the little ones," Sgt. Brian Holcombe said.
Not for 7-year-old Mykal Harrelson it wasn't. She insisted she wasn't scared at all and that the event was "just like I thought it would be."
"It was lots of fun," she said after exiting the building with her parents and 4-year-old brother, Brick.
Patricia Rodriguez, who brought her costumed son, niece, nephew and three grandchildren to the headquarters, never thought she'd see the inside of the building. But now it seemed to her a great idea: Instead of running into officers out on patrol, her family got to meet them in an atmosphere of fun.
Her 11-year-old son, Jake, said he was more interested in seeing the decorations inside, adding, "I feel like it's gonna be awesome!"
Holcombe said some department personnel prepared days in advance and brought their own candy to give out, while others worked late the night before turning their work stations into a scary display.
"The bonus is it's a tour of the building," he said.
There's no question there will be an encore next year, Holcombe added. But how will the department manage to improve upon Wednesday's success?
"I don't know if we can one-up next year," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.