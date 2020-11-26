While most of 2020 has gone remote, there are some things that have no virtual substitute. As most Cal State Bakersfield students are getting used to Zoom classes and even faculty research continues from home or in nearly empty laboratories, nursing students remain in a unique position of needing not only hands-on, in-person learning experiences but not so socially distant interactions as well.
Part of CSUB’s School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering, the nursing department has about 180 undergraduate students, all of them with clinical sessions essential to earning their degrees and preparing them for careers helping patients. This fall, nursing students were allowed back on campus and in hospitals for the first time since March.
“You cannot do nursing without hands-on skills, there’s just no way to do it,” said Krystal Ball, an assistant professor in the department and an intensive care unit nurse at Adventist Health. “It’s like trying to teach a welder how to weld over Zoom. You can’t do it! We’ve been very excited and honored that the campus and the Chancellor’s Office have been supportive of us being able to move forward with our students and be able to give them a great education.”
Depending on their year in the program, nursing students’ clinicals range from simulations with peers and mannequins on campus to specialties like critical care, mental health, pediatrics and obstetrics at local medical facilities. On campus, Ball leads a foundational level clinical session for sophomores, students in the first year of the three-year program.
The adjustments for COVID-19 start before students step foot on campus, self-screening from home. Once at school, their temperatures are checked, they get new masks, and they enter the building one by one. Inside, they work in small groups of eight to 12 students and rotate from one instructor’s lab to the next.
Over the term, students have learned about different body systems — skin, cardiac, skeletal and lungs, among others — culminating in a final head-to-toe exam, “the cornerstone of every nurse’s career,” Ball explained, because a nurse has to assess a patient before they can do anything. Students perform the exams on each other, taking turns as nurse and patient.
“Each time we get up and rotate, we have to clean the classroom,” said Emrah Ister, a first-year nursing student. “It’s a lot of cleaning, but we’re all happy to do it. Other than that, we try to be careful. We do not take off our masks. If we have a 10- or 15-minute break, we go outside but we try to distance ourselves, we don’t really get close to each other.”
As a future nurse, Ister, 38, understands the importance of staying safe during the pandemic. Her clinical classes are the rare occasions she leaves her home and tend to be the highlight of her week.
“We all want to be there, we all want to learn,” Ister said. “Whenever I go to clinical, I feel so good about it. All this time I’ve been home; I’m still very careful. Whenever it’s about going to the hospital or clinical, we’re like, ‘Yay, it’s clinical day!’ We are all excited and motivated.”
Junior and senior students are also back in clinicals in the hospital setting. Unlike the sophomores, they have something to compare COVID-era clinicals to from their previous years.
“My clinical experience at the hospital last year pre-COVID is a completely different world compared to my experience with clinicals during the pandemic,” said Kaelsun Tyiska, a junior and second-year nursing student currently doing rotations in labor and delivery and psych. “Each week is filled with uncertainty because I never know if this will be my last day at the hospital.”
Tyiska, 21, recalled the middle of the spring semester when he and his classmates were pulled from clinicals. Though they were allowed to come back this term, he’s aware things can change fast this year. Like the first-year students, Tyiska and his cohort do a health screening before they’re allowed in the hospital, then have their temperatures checked before changing into new scrubs and N95 masks.
“Each hour spent at the hospital is something none of us takes for granted,” Tyiska said. “The most important aspect of getting through this semester regarding clinical has been the team effort amongst my cohort and faculty. We have been having to rely heavily on teamwork more than ever.”
Students and faculty alike are grateful the nursing program is able to continue at a time when many CSU nursing programs are not. CSUB’s program has also managed to maintain its higher level of clinical experience. In an ordinary year, clinicals at CSUB are about 85 percent live care and only about 15 percent simulations; though the California Board of Registered Nursing allows programs to go 50 percent simulation during COVID, CSUB students are still doing about 75 percent live care, Ball estimated.
“It’s so pivotal that the students are given an opportunity to practice on real patients,” Ball said. “They will learn more from their mistakes than they will learn from the things they do right. But those mistakes are made with faculty present and we catch those mistakes before they get to the patient. It’s the learning opportunity; it’s being able to watch working nurses take care of patients.”
The nursing students have impressed Ball with their resilience, adapting to the year’s challenges and pushing on toward their goals. Their education might be different this year, but 2020 has underscored the importance of their chosen profession.
“It’s a bit nerve-wracking to think that in a couple years I am going to be working as a nurse but working with the brave nurses at the hospital each week and being taught by faculty that is teaching us and also working through this pandemic at the same time is truly inspiring,” Tyiska said. “Their hard work and determination really rub off of them and I can't help but to be excited to become as great as them one day.”