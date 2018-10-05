Holiday Hours

The following is a list of what’s open and what’s closed in observance of Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 8:

Banks and credit unions: Closed

City offices: Open

County offices: Open

Courts: Closed

Department of Motor Vehicles: Open

Federal offices: Closed

Garbage pickup: Regular service

Postal Service: Closed

Schools: Open

State offices: Open

