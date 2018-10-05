Holiday Hours
The following is a list of what’s open and what’s closed in observance of Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 8:
Banks and credit unions: Closed
City offices: Open
County offices: Open
Courts: Closed
Department of Motor Vehicles: Open
Federal offices: Closed
Garbage pickup: Regular service
Postal Service: Closed
Schools: Open
State offices: Open
