Baseball
Centennial 14, Liberty 1
At Liberty
W: Villegas (3-0). L: Cruz. 2B: CHS (Jenkins, McCurtian). HR: CHS (Kennedy), LHS (Tobias). Notes: CHS (McCurtain 4-4, Kennedy 2-4 5RBI, Jenkins 2-3), LHS (Tobias 3-3).
W-L: CHS (6-1).
JV: CHS 7, LHS 5.
F/S: LHS 11, CHS 0.
Ridgeview 8, Golden Valley 6
At Golden Valley
W: Villalobos (1-0). L: Cuellar. S: Alatorre. 2B: RHS (Ruiz, Siefert), GV (Cuellar). HR: RHS (Ruiz). Notes: RHS (Jose Ruiz 3-4 1RBI 2R, Ethan Trejo 2-4 1RBI 2R, Jacob Gutierrez 2-3), GV (Joey Avendano 2-3 2R).
W-L: RHS (7-2), GVHS (5-4).
JV: RHS 15, GVHS 1.
East 5, Mira Monte 1
At Mira Monte
W: F. Martinez. L: J. Rodriguez.
Boys tennis
Bakersfield Christian 7, West 2
At BCHS
SINGLES: Buetow, B, d. Contreras, 6-0, 6-0; Marussid, B, d. DeJesus, 6-2, 6-0; Bloemhof, B, d. May, 6-3, 6-1; Wei, B, d. Ojeda, 6-4, 6-2; Secreto,W, d. C. Gaines, 5-7, 7-6, 10-5; Heer, B, d. Acevedo, 4-6, 6-1, 11-9.
DOUBLES: Marussid-Bloemhof, B, d. Contreras-DeJesus, 8-5; Wei-Buetow, B, d. May-Ojeda, 8-3; Villa-Kim, W, d. A. Gaines-Tieu, 8-5.
W-L: BCHS (2-4, 1-0 SYL), WHS (7-1, 0-1).
Liberty 9, Centennial 0
At Centennial
SINGLES: Shafik d. Yackovich, 6-2, 6-4; Guimte d. Wong, 6-0, 6-0; Blaine d. Nixon, 6-1, 6-0; Adkins d. Klepstein, 6-0, 6-1; Zierenberg d. Burrow, 6-3, 6-1, Nguyen d. Hashim, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Shafik-Guimte d. Nixon-Klepstein, 8-2; Blaine-Nguyen d. Hashim-Kundinger, 8-0; Waite-Wahi d. Elwel-Iturriria, 8-3.
W-L: LHS (3-3, 1-0 SWYL), CHS (4-2, 0-1).
Taft 6, Wasco 3
At Wasco
SINGLES: Rivera, T, d. Rios, 6-1, 6-0; Chavez, W, d. Magana, 6-2, 6-3; Nyguen, T, d. Villalobos, 6-4, 7-6; Lopez, W, d. Miranda, 6-3, 6-4; Ginn, T, d. Vargas, 6-2, 7-6; Lodezma, W, d. Moncoda, 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Rivera-Nyguen, T, d. Rios-Chavez, 6-4, 7-6; Magana-Miranda, T, d. Villalobos-Lopez, 6-3, 6-3; Guzman-Mejia, T, d. Gracian-Guzman, 6-0, 6-1.
W-L: THS (5-0, 4-0 SSL), WHS (2-1 SSL).
JV: THS 9, WHS 0.
North 8, Foothill 1
At North
SINGLES: Hernandes, N, lost; Doten, N, won 6-0, 6-3; Corona, N, won 7-5, 6-3; Jimenez, N, won 6-1, 6-2; Boston, N, won 6-0, 6-2; Bocangegra, N, won 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES: Hernandes-Corona, N, won; Jimenez-Doten, N, won; Davidson-Maples, N, won, 8-0.
W-L: NHS (1-0).
Boys Golf
SSL Match #1
9-hole, Par 36
At Buena Vista Golf Course
TAFT (295): Cole 44, Lopez 45, Urrea 67, Hamblin 68, Ortlieb 70
SHAFTER (295): Millee 51, Wilson 57, Valdivia 58, Denogean 60, Martinez 69
CHAVEZ (310): Sanchez 50, Balsa 58, Chinna 65, Salaz 66, Gonzalez 71
WASCO (314): Garza 57, Mag. Greenfield 57, Ruddell 65, Ramirez 66, Mav. Greenfield 69
KENNEDY (367): Garcia 68, Singh 69, Sebastian 72, Casillas 79, Falcon 79
MCFARLAND (384): Leon 65, Torres 78, Parra 79, Acosta 81, Lara 81
Standings: Taft 10, Shafter 8, Chavez 6, Wasco 4, Kennedy 2, McFarland 0
