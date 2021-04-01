High school football plays majority of this week’s games on Thursday night

High school football kicked off on Thursday night this week in respect to Good Friday and the upcoming Easter weekend.
With that said, there were nine games set to be played on Thursday evening — Centennial at Liberty, Frontier at Ridgeview, Independence at North, South at East, West at Highland, Arvin at Foothill, Kern Valley at Shafter, Mira Monte at Golden Valley and Wasco at Tulare Western.
The games ended after The Californian’s print deadline. Log on to Bakersfield.com for recaps and scores from the contests.
It was Week 2 of the season for all schools in the Kern High School District.
Bakersfield High was scheduled to play Stockdale, but that contest was postponed because of COVID-19 safety protocol.
On Saturday night, Garces is set to host Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon at 5 p.m.