HGTV and a group of more than 100 cheering volunteers marched up to the Rosedale home of Jessice Mosley and her five children Thursday morning with a major announcement: The family had been selected to be in the network's reboot of its hit show, Extreme Makeover Home Edition.
And they would need to leave immediately.
Crews got to work right away moving the family's stuff from the home and preparing the three bedroom house for demolition later that day. And by Tuesday, the family will move back into a new John Balfanz home.
"It's overwhelming. It's definitely surreal," said Mosely, a 37-year-old social worker who stood surrounded by her children and her mother, Pam Chapin.
Mosely, a Bakersfield High and Cal State Bakersfield grad, is a social worker for Kern Bridges, a local foster care and adoption agency. She has two biological children, Makynzi, 15, and Jordyn Mosely and in 2017 adopted three children (siblings?) — Cheyenne Gregory Mosely, 16, Annie Mosely, 12 and Miguel Mosely, 11.
Late last year, the family moved in with her father into what Mosely called a "dream home," which Mosely's father bought using a veterans loan.
Three months later, in December, her father died suddenly in a motorcycle accident. The family was forced to
A bigger closet. A second shower.
"My own space," chimed in 11-year-old Miguel, the only boy in the bunch.
introduced the Bakersfield family
