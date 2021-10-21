HERB BENHAM: Who is going to do the work?

Who's going to do the work?
Not me. Probably not you. That leaves close to nobody.
John Axt called. John owns John Axt Auto and he is to auto mechanics what a GP is to medicine. He can fix most things in cars and has since he took auto shop at South High but when he can't or the job takes more time than he can afford (John has a one-man shop), he farms out the work to a trusted array of specialists he's cultivated over the years.
John told me times-are-a-changin.
"Helios is retiring. He sold the building and in December, he'll be closing Engine Parts Warehouse. Marlo Klein at Kool Auto Air & Repair is gone and so is Gene and Larry's Electrical and Jim Davis at Davis Radiator Shop."
For more than 40 years Helios Robayo (known by most simply as Helios) has rebuilt engines, done valve jobs, ground crankshafts, bored engine blocks and operated a parts house.
"Helios always had a couple of rebuilt engines on the shelf for people," John said.
Larry Medearis (his dad was Gene) was almost a troubleshooting savant and could diagnose electrical problems in cars on starters, alternators, power windows, windshield wipers and could even install a hidden toggle switch to make a car or truck harder to steal.
"A van came in from Channel 23 that had no power," John said. "I put in a new battery and that didn't help so I called Larry. On the phone, he told me that the amp meter gauge on the dash was killing the power. He knew because had dealt with the problem before."
For more than 30 years, Marlo at Kool Auto Air & Repair repaired air conditioners, heaters, replaced Freon and was able to fabricate air conditioning hoses.
Jim at Davis Radiator Shop (located on East California) had his own area of expertise.
"Radiators used to be made of brass and when they sprang leaks, Jim would braise the metal, reseal the radiator, rod it out, paint it and it would be like brand-new," John said. "Now radiators are made of plastic."
These are four examples of auto repair specialists who have rode or are riding off into the sunset but there are more. Bakersfield has always been rich with people who know how to do things, fix things and in doing so keep our cars on the road, our houses dry and our lawn mower blades sharp. They have flourished because rent is affordable here and this is a blue-collar town to begin with. If it involves hammers, tools, floor jacks, cement mixers, Skil saws, voltage meters, upholstery or something that requires basic, common sense, somebody here has done it, can do it or will take a crack at it.
Maybe every town is like that but Bakersfield has handiness in its roots. The people who migrated from Oklahoma to California during the Dust Bowl were probably not calling AAA when the radiator in their station wagon blew out the side and overheated. Necessity and modest means have bred self-sufficiency and baked it into the very fabric of this place. People may go out of town for a heart transplant but not when they have a broken crankshaft.
If I were to take apart an engine, and that would be a mechanical miracle followed by the rapture, the engine would lie there in pieces until they were selling snow cones during the next ice age.
A few days ago, I put a new wax ring on a toilet, which may be the simplest job in the plumbing universe, and I felt as if I had engineered a rocket for Elon Musk.
John got me thinking. It's one thing to outlive your friends — just replace them with younger ones —but it's another to outlast the people who actually perform services in your life.
This includes your barber, hairdresser, manicurist, masseuse, mechanic, plumber and your air conditioning guy. Now that's serious.
Lifestyle columnists are a dime a dozen but people like Helios, Maderas, Klein and Davis are gold. Moving forward, no one else of value is allowed to retire, get sick or much less die. When you read the obits and see me in it, you can put down your wrench and move to Idaho or sail the Seven Seas. Until then, keep up the good work.