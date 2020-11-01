Bring orange slices. Real orange slices if oranges are in season, which they’re not, so candied orange slices dusted with granulated sugar will do nicely.
Put the car seat in the back of the truck. Not the way back — that is the bed of the truck — because although a trip to the dump is exciting, you don’t want your passenger to slide around like a pinball.
Secure the car seat and try to do so without slicing your arm on the metal piece jutting from the back of the seat that you have been swearing for years that you will fix. Avoid wrenching your back heaving the impossibly heavy car seat in the truck and then good luck threading and buckling it while sprawled on your belly, legs dangling halfway out the passenger door in the thrall of a car seat-buckling rage.
Last Sunday, I took Nora to the dump for the first time. Nora is 4, and given the lady she prefers to be, had to be talked into wearing pink tennis shoes, her mother sensing that her small gold sandals might not qualify as dump wear.
The dump is good for everybody. “Good” because from downtown it’s about an hour and that includes unloading the truck and doing a slow, rolling tour of the dump to witness its wonders. Good for the parents because as cute as their child might be, parents need a break from cute. An hour is long enough for grandfather and granddaughter to have a meaningful conversation on important things like what the 4-year-old had for breakfast and what she might expect for lunch.
Seated, seat-belted and in drive, the first question is when do you offer the first of two orange slices? If you choose right away, the risk is raising expectations so high that two orange slices might not be enough.
I chose right away because I’m not buying candied orange slice futures. By Oak Street, the first orange slice had gone down and I had been elevated to hero status.
“Papa, how far is it?” she asked.
I didn’t want to sugarcoat it nor did I want to leave her with little hope.
“It’s not as far as San Diego,” I said.
In other words, it’s not two naps, a stop for lunch and a long scream.
I looked at the back of the truck filled from bottom to top with fence wood, chunks of cement, the load smothered with a heavy, old gate. The gate looked as impervious as Dorothy’s house but look what happened to that. If the gate grew wings and flew, Nora could tell the story at her grandfather’s funeral.
•••
The dump should be like arithmetic and part of every kid’s education. It ought to be the first field trip they take, ahead of going to the library and slightly behind a visit to Smith’s Bakery.
Bena is not just any old dump, it’s the most scenic, dramatic and arresting dump anywhere and on a clear day, which this was not, you can see most of the valley to the west and the mountains to the south and east.
Scenic or not, the 40-foot-high piles of jumbled metal appliances, bikes, strollers, StairMasters, metal beds, wagons, lawnmowers, is something you don’t see except in a storybook.
“I think I see our refrigerator,” Nora said, when we drove by the row of fridges, freezers, stoves, washers and dryers.
I didn’t know what to say. I suppose it was possible but I didn’t want to make her sad. Kids get attached to household goods and I wasn’t sure what yarn her parents had told her about their refrigerator going to Refrigeratorland or getting adopted by another caring family.
I gave her a soft pair of leather gloves that were eight sizes too big but it didn’t matter. Nora put them on backward and looked like she was ready to go work for Granite Construction.
We visited the rock pile and wood pile. She threw a piece of fence wood in the latter pile. I think she has a good future at the dump.
“Go fast, Grandpa,” she said, on the way home.
In a 40-year-old truck, 55 is fast.
At Mount Vernon and 178, I gave her the second orange slice, which she hid behind her back when her father greeted her at the door.
“What do you have?” he asked.
“Nothing,” she said.
Nothing, just an orange slice and a truckload of dreams. The dump is good for that.