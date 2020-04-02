In the spirit of coping with the COVID-19, my mom sent this text: “I’d slit my throat except my knives are too dull.”
That’s looking on the bright side of dull cutlery. Then she wrote, “Yesterday, I saw a bald eagle eating a duck at one of the alkali ponds (she lives in Mammoth). That is one big bird.”
So it goes. One minute we’re staring at our Cutco with renewed interest and then we look up to see a bald eagle eating a duck.
***
I saw Marilyn Lum, of Lum’s Pumpkin Patch, at the Houchin Blood Bank recently. For 35 years, the pumpkin patch, located at Wilson and Hughes, made people happy and provided the perfect fall backdrop for many Christmas card photos.
“It was nice seeing the two of you at Houchin.” Marilyn emailed later. “This is a generous town and a good place to live. When there's a need, we respond. I volunteer at the SPCA which is good because I’m not a stay at homer.”
I love money, I revel in money and money is my friend when money is being friendly but in the end, as with the Lums, it’s less the money than the friends we make along the way. I am full of wisdom during these times of panic and widespread despair.
***
Kathleen Gulnac emailed about the column on Andrew’s fifth birthday to tell me how wonderful I was. If you are waiting to join in the chorus, there may be no better time than now to sing my praises.
“Your Sunday column brought tears to my eyes. I remember our grandchildren when they were tiny and every day was a new adventure. My heart was filled with a special kind of love for them then. I still love them, but not in the same way. They are college kids now, finding their own way. I truly miss the days when they were little and everything we did became wonderful memories.”
***
Midge Bradford wrote with two pandemic-end-of-the-world song suggestions:
“I recommend Michael Franti & Spearhead’s 'The Sound of Sunshine' (just listened and that’s one peppy song) and Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling.' They always work for me.”
I have rediscovered “My Hero” by The Foo Fighters. The chorus alone is worth the price of admission.
***
Sandra Larson (her husband, too) wanted to know if I had intended to write ”one other” (one another?) and “end of round” (end around)? It’s tempting to blame an editor or a copy editor but Sandra, it was all me so you may not be joining the "Hallelujah" Herb choir. I’m not Jack Smith, the late columnist for the L.A. Times, who would go a year without making a mistake. I’m good for about a week.
***
Retired public defender John Ulman wrote with a helpful suggestion:
“I read your column last week regarding the toilet paper panic. A thought occurred to me for a new slogan for The Bakersfield Californian. The slogan is 'I don't need toilet paper — I have a subscription to The Bakersfield Californian."
Other people have said as much and that’s when there was no paper shortage.
***
Rob Lang has some helpful advice as well as one more thing to worry about:
“You mentioned taking grocery bags to the store in your Friday column. I was reading an article from a doctor yesterday that said use the store's plastic or paper bags and throw them away. He said reusable bags should be discarded after using them to put groceries in that could have the virus still viable on them.”
***
Davida Delis wrote about the impromptu concert in our downtown neighborhood (music is important right now — both live and recorded)
“It was great to hear music Sunday afternoon in our ‘hood! My neighbors have decided to sit out front every Sunday around 5:30, 6 to 8 feet away, and just be neighborly! One neighbor brought his guitar while we did our best to sing as the children danced. Beautiful to see the sense of community blossoming under duress!”
Davida also recommends “The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” on Netflix.
We’ve been mainlining “The Wonder Years” on Hulu. The show was wonderful 30 years ago and still is. Funny is good right now but poignant is not bad either as long as it brings a good gully-washing cry. We’re not looking for misery, we have plenty of that.
***
I’ll tell you what will lift the clouds is hearing Jim Gibbons laugh. Jim, the former general manager of Jim Burke Ford, lives with his wife, Nancy, in Arroyo Grande. He has a million-dollar laugh and right now, it’s going up in value every day.
