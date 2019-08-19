Garth Brooks has crazy eyes. Crazy excited, crazy penetrating and crazy present as in, “I’m here, are you here with me?” When he looks at you, everybody else in the room disappears and the spotlight is on you.
“How did you get a ticket?” asked a friend, of last Thursday’s Garth Brooks concert at the Crystal Palace.
I could talk about how important I am but no one would or should believe me. How about luck? How about every so often the universe throws you a bone.
The week before the concert was like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in Bakersfield. Everybody wanted one of the golden tickets, but only 200 were given away in town (the Crystal Palace holds 550). I talked to a teller at Mission Bank who said she was calling KUZZ 20 times a day trying to be the “sixth caller.”
Garth Brooks sells out 60,000-seat arenas. For the Dive Bar Tour, he was playing seven small venues across the country. This is akin to Bruce Springsteen showing up at the Silver Fox Starlite Lounge and reeling off 12 songs.
I met Bob Price there. The doors opened at 6 p.m but the concert wasn’t until 8. I tried to suckerpunch him into going early and saving me a seat but he saw right through that.
Our seats were in the balcony to the left of the stage, 40 feet away from Garth. Two stunning, dark-haired sisters from Shafter sat at the table to our right. Turns out they weren’t sisters, they were mother and daughter — Jill and Lauren O’Connell.
Jill trained teachers for the Richland School District and her daughter Lauren had recently returned home to apply for medical schools after graduating from Baylor, where she played soccer, and attending Georgetown for a year.
Last year, Lauren was one of 20 contestants on the reality show “Survivor.” She spent 37 days on an island in Fiji sleeping in the mud, starving and losing 15 pounds, and at one point “macheteing” the head from a chicken. Lauren finished fifth and was four spots away from winning a million dollars.
“On day 22, I started to dream about Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme,” Lauren said.
The concert was like an episode of “Survivor” with better music. Garth had requested that no food be served during the concert. I’d brought a 15-ounce package of Pacific Gold Teriyaki Jerky so I was sitting pretty. I could have gone into the jerky business and named my price.
“Would you guys like some jerky?’ I said to Lauren, Jill and the other two women at their table.
They didn’t seem to be jerky people but non-jerky people can become jerky people if you wait them out.
“Lauren, I know you survived 37 days on a desert island,” I said. “We’ll see how you do sitting next to a guy with teriyaki jerky.”
Lauren was strong but nobody is that strong. Even when you’re from Shafter.
A few minutes before eight, the band walked on stage with a shorter, stockier man in tow. That would be Garth Brooks who was wearing jeans, brown shoes and what looked like a long sleeve plaid shirt over a T-shirt.
I stood up on the rail as if my limbs were being raised by a puppeteer. I had no choice. I might as well have tried to resist beef jerky after two margaritas.
Garth paused for a moment before he started playing and then played almost nonstop for 70 minutes, one song melting into another. I’ve never seen such joy on stage or anybody who seemed to love the audience like he did.
Garth is not a glamour boy and he doesn’t sing like Pavarotti (his voice is plenty good) but his sheer star power is overwhelming. He gave 1,000 percent every second and his reward was adoring fans who would jump off the island first before asking him to leave.
“Garth, here is my last piece of jerky. It’s yours.”
When he left the stage, there were no encores. He was probably on the jet flying back to Nashville before half the people realized he wasn’t coming back.
He’s crazy good and the music world is a much more thrilling place with him in it.
