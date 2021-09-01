HERB BENHAM: 50 years later, business owner still in good spirits

Bill Taylor didn't want me to write this piece, which I understand, but there are things about the good old days worth noting, remembering and putting down for posterity.
Good service is one of them.
Taylor owns Westchester Liquors downtown. He's outlived, outlasted and probably out-worked all the competition with whom he started more than 50 years ago. This includes, for the old-timers who might remember, Palms Liquors, Country Club Liquors and Crosstown Liquors, all of which have changed ownership over the years.
Westchester, at the corner of 24th and F, was one of the first stores in Westchester of any type, having relocated from the liquor store Taylor's dad operated across from Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks downtown.
Taylor is turning 89. He's been running the store his entire life. Working behind the counter is the only job he's ever had, and he's probably moved thousands of cases of wine and liquor both on a hand truck and the good old-fashioned way, with his two hands.
The store has a time-standing-still feeling about it and there are still treasures to be had there, both from aged whiskeys and dark rums to world-class California wines with some hard-to-find vintages.
In its heyday — 1960s, '70s and '80s — stores like Westchester had a lock on the business. "Lock" because Trader Joe's and Costco were years from opening and grocery stores hadn't fully ramped up their liquor and wine selections yet. The smaller liquor stores, stocking both the vodka, gin and whiskey trade as well as the best from the emerging California wines, rode herd in town.
Westchester and its competitors supplied wine and the hard stuff for every party. Taylor had more than 100 charge accounts. Liquor stores were like newspapers: They minted money.
That changed. Grocery stores put in detailed wine selections and then the big boys like Costco and Trader Joe's came to town. Now, even the secondary stores (in terms of liquor and wine sales) like Rite-Aid and Smart & Final have become players. Add the thousand wine clubs and wineries that ship and business got tough for many of the smaller stores.
***
Taylor's customer service is old school and legendary. He insists on carrying wine to the car for customers. When I drove by recently, my wife, Sue, bought a case of Carmenet, a delicious, fairly priced chardonnay and Taylor was carrying the case to her car. A case of wine seems to weigh more every year but you wouldn't have known it by the way he was horsing it into the front seat.
Taylor grew up during a time when the customer was king, and in his mind, the king has not yet departed the throne.
However, the business is not as fun as it used to be. The glory days have passed and probably are not returning. Taylor's store has been broken into, he's been held up, and he has to shoo homeless people, often uncooperative, from his front and back doors on most mornings.
Yet, Taylor keeps coming in. He fixes the broken windows, sweeps the trash from the front and the back and checks up on his son, Andy, who owns the Filling Station, the drive-thru coffee house on the corner. (I recommend the Mexican mocha.)
Taylor could quit, but he's a worker, one of those people who has never mailed it in and will work as long as he can.
Taylor shows up. He's happy to be alive and in a way, the store keeps him so.