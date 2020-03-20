Mike Solano wasn't like so many of the other customers who spent time standing in line outside Rosedale Highway gun store Second Amendment. That is, at home he already had a gun and 40-caliber ammunition — just not enough for what he considers a comfortable level of protection.
"People (who) can't get no water, can't get no food, might try to take mine," the west Bakersfield family man said.
A few customers ahead of him in line, Mark (he would only give his first name) had never owned a gun before. But he figures the time has come for more home protection now that people are going bonkers over something as basic as toilet paper.
"It's like a seatbelt," he said. "You hope you never need it."
