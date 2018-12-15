Happy hour is still a big business in Bakersfield, and you have the kings of the hill that will never be toppled. Though Tahoe Joe’s has continued to raise prices to the point they actually might make a profit, it’s still a social draw, especially with that expansive patio. Cafe Med remains the place to get the best “house wine” and $5 appetizers coming out of a first-rate kitchen. Iguana’s, BJ’s, Lucille’s, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Agave on Oak Street and Red Pepper in the northeast all offer great values that we’ve raved about in the past.
But there’s competition. New kids on the block trying to knock off the aging gunfighter, or at least get a chunk of that lucrative business. Here are some prospects you may not know about that might be worth your happy hour dollars.
Bocados Sushi Bar (1300 Coffee Road): In recent months this Mexican-influenced sushi spot has really amped up their happy hour game with so many different offerings including $10 bento boxes (that’s a meal, folks), $27 all-you-can-eat sushi on Tuesday nights (a real value if you’re used to order sushi and getting sticker shock when the bill arrives), rolls for $7.50 to $9.99, house wine only $4, house margaritas $3.50, tall domestic beers $5. Many $6 food offerings include salmon collar, garlic edamame and gyoza. Hours when we visited were 2 to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and their Facebook page said they were offering it all day Sunday, but we weren’t there to see what the offerings were then. It’s really made a play for the value market. Things are fluid here as they’re tweaking the offerings regularly trying to compete.
The Library (1718 Chester Ave.): Notable for Taco Tuesdays. More a bar than a restaurant, but I’ve gotten emails about their Tuesday events with $5 all-you-can-eat beef and chicken tacos and $1 Tecates. There’s a pool table and friendly employees. Check it out.
The BLVD (3200 Buck Owens Blvd.): We love this place because they run their happy hour until 7 p.m. (Monday through Friday beginning at 3 p.m.) and though the $2 discount on all appetizers and drinks doesn’t sound like a great value it adds up, and it’s easy to get a table in the bar area to take advantage of this. Added entertainment bonus: If the sports on the big screen TVs around you aren’t thrilling you, you can watch people bowl.
Sonder (9500 Brimhall Road): The food is great, the couches are comfy, and any glass of wine priced at $12 and under is only $5. Draft beers are $4. The food star is the bruschetta board where you can choose any four off the list of appealing prospects for $14.
Wiki Wine Dive & Grill (11350 Ming Ave.): We’ve always liked the caliber of the house wines here, but they are truly a steal at $3 a glass. The happy hour menu has a lot of variety include plantain bites ($3.49), great sliders ($4.99 for two), fried green beans ($3.99), the sourdough garlic bread loaf ($3.99, and less garlicky than it used to be) and the chopped Mediterranean salad plate ($5.95), though my companion thought the presence of diced turkey and ham was out of place with all the good veggies (sun-dried tomatoes, pickled red onions, artichoke hearts). It’s got an upscale, social vibe that I haven’t seen in a lot of places — like all the cool kids are hanging out here.
P.F. Chang’s (10700 Stockdale Highway): OK, the place is small but the happy hour is mighty and usually uncrowded. They’ll serve you at the table as if you were eating in the restaurant, and happy hour runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Food items are $6, including the famous chicken lettuce wraps, spicy tuna roll or $5 for pork or shrimp dumplings, excellent vegetable spring rolls, crab wontons or egg rolls made with chicken or pork. Craft draft beers are $4, the Kendall-Jackson chardonnay is $6 and an assortment of mixed drinks are the same price.
Firestone Grill (3501 California Ave.): OK, the place is loud. That’s the bad news. The happy hour here (2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday) is perfect for beer drinkers as they have great options for $4, such as Luponic Distortion, 605, Union Jack, Modelo, Blue Moon and Guinness. Not just a list of “domestic drafts.” If that’s what you’re seeking, you can get Bud Light for $2. Food is more limited, but the spicy wings ($4.99) are exceptional.
