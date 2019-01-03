Bakersfield man admits to helping suspected cop killer hide

A Bakersfield man charged with aiding a man accused of gunning down a police officer in Stanislaus County admitted to housing the suspect at his residence, according to a court document.

Bernabe Castaneda, 59, said he hid accused cop killer Gustavo Perez Arriaga for almost a day at his residence in the 8200 block of Brooks Road, sheriff's investigators wrote in a probable cause declaration.

Castaneda said he made no efforts to contact law enforcement, according to the declaration, and he knew the 32-year-old Arriaga was wanted in the slaying of a police officer.

Perez Arriaga told a judge Wednesday that his real name is Paulo Virgen Mendoza, but authorities are still referring to him as Perez Arriaga.

In court Wednesday, Castaneda and two others — Erasmo Villegas, 36, and Maria Luisa Moreno, 57 — each pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of acting as an accessory. They face up to three years in prison if convicted.

Arriaga is charged with murder in the Dec. 26 shooting death of Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop.

-- Jason Kotowski, The Bakersfield Californian