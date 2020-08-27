State officials are on the verge of changing the metrics by which the coronavirus is monitored in counties throughout California, the Kern County Public Health Services Department announced during a Thursday news conference.
The move could allow some counties to be removed from the state’s COVID-19 watchlist, easing business restrictions that have been in place since a surge in coronavirus cases occurred in July.
Public Health Services Director Matt Constantine said during the news conference that state officials had been in contact with the county regarding the potential changes, with an announcement by Gov. Gavin Newsom expected Friday. Although details of the announcement are not known, Constantine said the governor could provide details about how counties would fare under the new rules and how businesses could be allowed to operate in a less restrictive environment.
“We’re optimistic that this might bring some good news,” he said. “We still are struggling with some of our current metrics. We have some work to do, but it’s nice to see that there might be some changes coming that could affect us.”
More and more counties have been leaving the state’s coronavirus watchlist as outbreaks of COVID-19 come under control. Recently, Orange County and Glenn County in Northern California were taken off the list after seeing disease transmission rates drop.
In addition to allowing more business activity, those counties can now pursue the possibility of in-person education at local schools.
Currently, 34 counties remain on the watchlist, according to the California Department of Public Health, including heavily populated areas like Los Angeles and San Francisco counties.
There's no indication of how the state could change the metrics by which it judges the severity of coronavirus transmission within a particular community. As it currently stands, the state monitors six criteria, of which Kern County is meeting four.
According to the CDPH, Kern’s overall case rate and the rate of people receiving positive tests are in excess of state requirements. The state health department says around 210 Kern residents per 100,000 tested positive for COVID-19 over a two week period. At the same time, the department says 12 percent of everyone tested over a week receive positive results.
The state says less than 100 people per 100,000 people can test positive over two weeks and less than 8 percent of tests must yield positive results for counties to be taken off the watchlist.
But that could soon change, bringing with it the prospect that economic activity could return to a level not seen for more than a month. On Thursday, county Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop expressed confidence that reopening businesses wouldn't lead to a subsequent increase in COVID-19 infections.
“This virus is being spread through family members, through other gatherings, not necessarily by somebody entering a business or going to a restaurant and sitting outside at a table. That hasn’t been a clear catalyst to the increased infection rate,” he said. “We’re constantly making adjustments here locally on how we’re dealing with this. I think any adjustments we make are going to be in the context of what the state has to say.”
