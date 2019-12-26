American lottery and gaming machines innovator, Scientific Games Corporation, has announced the signing of a three-year contract extension that is to see it carry on providing the California State Lottery with instant games and associated services.
The Las Vegas-headquartered giant used an official Tuesday press release to detail that the refreshed arrangement will moreover involve it continuing to supply the lottery with specialist games design, player and product research, retailer account management, portfolio planning and integrated marketing services until November of 2022.
Scientific Games Corporation described the California State Lottery as the planet’s third largest instant games lottery and stated that the ‘major’ contract update also contains a range of provisions that could see the pair’s new relationship further expanded through to the end of 2025.
John Schulz, Lottery Instant Products Senior Vice-President for Scientific Games Corporation, used the press release (pdf) to declare that his firm is ‘the fastest growing lottery systems technology provider in the United States’ and is pleased to be continuing to serve as the ‘primary provider’ of instant games to the California State Lottery.
“As the California State Lottery’s profits grow responsibly, so does the collective impact our partnership has on public education in the state. We value the trust the California State Lottery has placed in Scientific Games Corporation and we are proud to continue our focus on innovation and growth that ultimately benefits students in the state of California,” said Schulz.
Scientific explained that it has been supplying its instant game innovations to the California State Lottery ever since the service first went live in 1985 and has so far helped it to return approximately $34.2 billion to the western state’s network of public schools.
It furthermore pronounced that it has assisted the California lottery to ‘responsibly grow instant game retail sales’ and last year recorded associated purchases of $5.06 billion, which represented a five-year rise of well over 65 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.