SERVICES PENDING
Charles William Baker, 87, Nov. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Sonja Marie Bentley, 81, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Steven Donald Beyn, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
David Adam Dobyns, 41, Bakersfield, Nov. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
Opal Marie Parker, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bernell P. Quincy, 96, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Saul Rivera, 65, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Margaret Ainsworth Woertendyke, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeffrey Winston Zawisza, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
