Funeral services for March 11, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Lupe McPherson, 82, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leopoldo “Polo” Flores Melendez, 82, Bakersfield, March 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Salud V. Salador, 99, Delano, March 8. Delano Mortuary.
Cal Wayne Stafford, 64, Bakersfield, March 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Dalip Kaur Thind, 90, Bakersfield, March 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Aguedita "Angel" Yanez, 74, Bakersfield, March 8 in Los Angeles. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
