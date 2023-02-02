Funeral services for Feb. 3, 2023

SERVICES PENDING
Gary Gene Anderson, 80, Bakersfield, Dec. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
Sharon Lynn Bedford, 79, Bakersfield, Feb. 1, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Karmen Marie Buttke, 78, Camarillo, Jan. 31, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Patricia Louise Castorena, 69, Hanford, Jan. 31, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
David Cervantes Jr., 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 22. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alan Edward Criner, 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ella Mae Curnow, 84, Bakersfield, Feb. 1, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Richard Edward DeWitt, 76, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Lisa Marie Dunnagan, 41, Bakersfield, Jan. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Santa Ana Garcia, 71, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Monarch Life Stories.
Antonio "Tony" Garza, 66, Shafter, Feb. 1. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Cleland Bruce Ghormley, 69, Ridgecrest, Jan. 30, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Stephen Kirby Gray, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 31. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
David Stanley Kisbey, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 30, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
John Pancoast Morehouse Jr., 82, Bakersfield, Jan. 29, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lynne Mann, 75, Bakersfield, Jan. 31, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Diane Marie New, 79, Bakersfield, Jan. 30, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Barbara Joyce Olds, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Cesar Reyes, 33, Bakersfield, Jan. 12. Monarch Life Stories.
William Andrew Shepard, 78, Bakersfield, Jan. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Alfonso Tejerina, 76, Bakersfield, Feb. 1, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gloria Rose Urner, 90, Bakersfield, Jan. 29, Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Willard Michael Welschmeyer, 69, Bakersfield, Dec. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
