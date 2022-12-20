Funeral services for Dec. 21, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Patricia Magers Harris Martinson, 73, Bakersfield. Celebration of Life Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Westchester Hall, 2801 F St. (Downstairs). Monarch Life Stories.
SERVICES PENDING
Madeline Eugenia Lassich, 91, Bakersfield, Dec. 17. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Marian Loewen, 88, Bakersfield, Dec. 19. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.