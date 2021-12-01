Funeral services for Dec. 2, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Denzel Vernon Barnes, 91, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Raymond L Blankenship, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Deborah Brewer. 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ronald Gene Bull, 64, Bakersfield, Nov. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Teresa Alejandra Recinos De Cifuentes, 80, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Alonso DeLaRosa, 48, Bakersfield, Nov. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mark Anthony DeLuca, 71, Bakersfield, Nov. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Margaret Louise Garner, 82, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Steven Dee Gibson, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 26. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
William Nolen Hall, 60, Bakersfield, Nov. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ana Hollenbaugh, 89, Bakersfield, Nov. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Janice LaDean Houchin, 87, Bakersfield, Nov. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Elbert Ray Johns, 72, Bakersfield, Nov. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Vonnie J. Jones, Shafter, Nov. 27 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Juan F. Liceaga, 61, Boron, Nov 30 in Lancaster. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Clarence Richard Sandoval, 68, Bakersfield, Nov. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Timothy M. Schreder, 77, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Walter ‘Buzz’ Mearin Scott, 93, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joan Shannon, 88, Bakersfield, Nov. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gloria D. Sheppard, 73, Bakersfield, Nov. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
David Smith, 74, Bakersfield, Nov. 27. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
TO OUR READERS
