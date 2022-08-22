Funeral services for Aug. 23, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Pedro Villalbazo Chavez, 67, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kenneth Ray Killian, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Peters Funeral Home.
Ted Casareo Pandy, 76, Bakersfield, Aug. 21. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Geraldine Westmoreland, 79, Bakersfield, Aug. 20. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.