Funeral services for Aug. 19, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Kimberlina Sue Brackett, 46, Bakersfield, Aug. 16, Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Jo Ellen Browne, 87, Bakersfield, Aug. 16. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rosalind Dee, Maranda, 82, Bakersfield, Aug. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
William Paul Harrold, 68, Ridgecrest, Aug. 15, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Vicki Lynne McGowan, 59, Bakersfield, Aug. 18, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ronnie Joe Sinclair, 77, Bakersfield, Aug. 16, KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Leola Sylvia Walker, 100, Bakersfield Aug. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.