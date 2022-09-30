 Skip to main content
Friday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Friday, Sept. 30

HOURS: 3-11 p.m.

Regular adult admission: $12

Child admission: $5 for ages 6-12, free for children 5 and younger

Military: Free entry with military ID

Parking: $10

ENTERTAINMENT:

Thorner's Extended Learning Program, 5:30 p.m. • KC Lane Stage

Mariachi San Marcos, 6 p.m. • Villa Festiva Stage

PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. • 805 Grandstand Arena • $10, $15 for box seating

Ginuwine, 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free • Seating first-come, first-served

For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.

