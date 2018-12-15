For Ken Vetter, breakfast at Mossman's Westchester is his longest standing tradition.
“I’ve been eating at the Bowl since 1951,” said Vetter, an insurance agent and former 40-year-member of the Police Commission.
He started when Clarence Mossman had the restaurant, along with the Salad Bowls. Clarence's grandson, Rick, now keeps the eatery inside Westchester Bowling Alley running along with the one in Southwest Lanes Coffee Shop and the catering business.
“Friends think I’m crazy and ask me why I go there at 6 every morning and I tell them I’m a routine guy. I love the mornings."
Recently having turned 90, Vetter has eased his schedule some, heading in at 6:30 a.m. most days, but not his routine.
“When the kids were young, it got me up early. Now, I’ll eat and play golf at 8. On Sundays, I go to the 6:45 Mass and then to the Bowl at 8.
“I eat at the counter (the next-to-the-last seat away from the door), unless a friend or my son, Jeff, joins me for breakfast. I read the paper, visit with friends and spend an hour there. I order the full breakfast: hash browns, scrambled eggs, toast well done, all on the same plate, and three cups of coffee.
“I’m not sure how much it costs because I run a tab and they bill me at the office. If I eat lunch there, I’ll have the Bowlers' special, which is a hamburger, french fries and salad.
“My favorite waitresses over the years have been Lissa, Gina, Becky and Kari and then Gerry and Else, when the restaurant was on Golden State Avenue.”
