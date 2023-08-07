In a story that began on the cover of Monday's newspaper about an Honor Flight volunteer who created a veterans event calendar, the last three sentences were inadvertently cut off, including information on how to access the calendar on Facebook. The story continued as follows:
Lili Marsh, founder and director of Honor Flight Kern County, said the new calendar is "a much needed communication and connectivity tool for our local community of veterans and those wishing to support local veterans."
Previously, she said, it was a guessing game trying to avoid scheduling conflicts between veteran-related events.
"Problem solved," Marsh said. "We are all so thrilled and proud that Kara took the initiative to make it happen."
To find the Facebook page, click on https://tinyurl.com/mrnmvyz5 or go to Facebook and search Kern County Veteran Events.
For more details, contact Kara Cagle at kara.hfec@gmail.com.