Flooding the topic of latest Kern County Historical Society program

On Saturday, the Kern County Historical Society will offer its last program before it breaks for the summer.
Guest speaker John Austin will discuss the "History of Flooding" for the event being held at the Standard School Building at the Kern County Museum.
Austin worked 41 years for the National Park Service, most recently in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. He has degrees in geology, forestry and economics. While serving as a natural resource program manager, he worked with the park’s partners in regional and watershed planning.
He has researched and written about the Tulare Lake Basin’s flood, drought and water use history for the publication "Floods and Droughts in Tulare Lake Basin 2nd Edition," which earned a five-star rating on Amazon.
In the preface to his book, Austin wrote that the report began as an effort to understand the hydrologic cycles of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, but it "turned into something even more important" with priceless insights into the Tulare Lake Basin.
He wrote, "This distinct geographic zone contains not only the southern Sierra Nevada with its twin national parks but also major cities, a significant part of the richest agricultural area in the United States, and the bed of what was less than two centuries ago the largest freshwater lake in the western half of the conterminous United States."
Kitty DeArmond, corresponding secretary for the Kern County Historical Society, said Austin has been a frequent guest at KCHS programs who is "always an entertaining and informative speaker."
The program starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.