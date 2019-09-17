This past Sunday marked five years since Matt Odom was murdered. For his family, it has been five years with no arrest, no conviction and no closure.
Chris Odom, Matt's brother, said he and his family still hope the Bakersfield Police Department and its investigators will make an arrest.
"There’s still a killer that’s free," Chris Odom said. "We want closure the best we can. It’s not going to bring him back or make it better, but we want closure. Five years has been long enough."
Odom, 28, was leaving for work on the morning of Sept. 15, 2014, when he was stabbed outside his home in the 9400 block of Waterbury Drive in northwest Bakersfield. He later died of his injuries.
Chris Odom expressed his frustration with BPD in solving the case. One of the first officers on the case was Damacio Diaz, who is currently serving a five-year sentence in federal prison after he was convicted of stealing drugs from evidence lockers and reselling them.
"Are they really doing their due diligence is really my concern," Chris Odom said of BPD. "I would like to believe there are still some good detectives with no hidden agendas."
BPD public information officer Nathan McCauley confirmed the case is still being investigated by detectives.
Matt Odom and his wife, Sumers Odom, were going through an arduous divorce at the time of his death, according to previous reporting. During their separation he had been awarded custody of their four children, between the ages of 3 and 9, and had a restraining order against his wife.
Matt Odom was granted the restraining following an incident when Sumers Odom stabbed him with her keys in front of the children during a visitation exchange, according to previous reporting. The incident was captured on video.
Sumers Odom was subsequently ordered not to contact her children by telephone or text, not to show up at their school and to get mental health counseling, according to previous reporting.
Since Matt's death, she has regained custody of the four children and moved out of state, Chris Odom said.
The Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information about Matt Odom's death. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call BPD at 327-7111 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
